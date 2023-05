Carol Sue Bender was born to Duane and Betty (Luebbe) Bender in Seward, NE. She is survived by her parents, Duane and Betty Bender of Seward; siblings, Nancy Harms of Kearney, Sandra Bender of Omaha, Tommy (Cathy) Bender of Lincoln. She was preceded in death by her grandparents. Memorials in care of Bender family. Visitation: May 30, 2023, 3:00 to 8:00 PM with gathering of family & friends 6:30 – 8:00 PM at Volzke Funeral Home, 147 Main Street, Seward, NE 68434. Funeral Service: May 31, 2023, 10:30 AM, Living Word Lutheran Church, 1300 W Hillcrest Drive, Seward, NE 68434. Committal: May 31, 2023, Greenwood Cemetery, North 2nd Street, Seward, NE 68434