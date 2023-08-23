Carol S. Froscheiser

November 4, 1943 - August 19, 2023

Carol S. Froscheiser, born November 4, 1943, in Lincoln, Nebraska, peacefully passed away at home on August 19, 2023, at age 79. Carol graduated from Northeast High School in 1962 and went to Nebraska Wesleyan on scholarship for one year. She transferred to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, earning both bachelor and master's degrees. Carol was a lifelong public-school educator and began her career in 1966, teaching kindergarten and first grade at Huntington. She then transferred to Kahoa in 1973 where she taught 2nd and 3rd grade until her retirement in 2000.

Carol and Harvey married at Calvary Lutheran Church where they were members for many years before joining Christ Lutheran Church. Carol enjoyed attending her grandchildren's activities, volunteering for Vacation Bible School, golfing, reading, and vacationing with her family, especially their annual trips to Steamboat Springs, Colorado. In addition, Carol's love for the game of bridge brought her immense joy and cherished friendships through her final day here with us.

Carol is preceded in death by Harvey, her husband of 57 years. Survivors include their children: Tracy and Chris Piper; Stephen Froscheiser; David and Traci Froscheiser. Also left to mourn are their beloved grandchildren: Kathryn (fiancée Sean McKinney), Alec, and Nell Piper; Jackson and Nicholas Froscheiser; Harper, Ashton and Blakely Froscheiser. Also survived by sister and brother-in-law Pat and Cal Schulz and children and spouses: Chad and Heather Zadina; Heather and Jaron Snyder; Brandon and Penny Zadina; Kathy and Russell Rau and their children and spouses: Jason and Wendy Rau, Matthew and Amy Rau. Many special great nieces and nephews.

Cremation, no visitation. Services will be Sunday, August 27, 2023, 4PM at Christ Lincoln Church, 4325 Sumner. Rev. Dr. Luke Schnake officiating. Burial Monday, August 28, 10AM, at Lincoln Memorial.

Memorials may be made to the family for future designation to benefit public school elementary education.

