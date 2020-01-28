March 31, 1924 - January 25, 2020
Carol Rae Van Nostrand, 95, widow of Maurice, of Lincoln, passed away on Jan. 25, 2020. Survivors: sons, Greg (Virginia) of McHenry, Ill., Kevin (Connie) of Lincoln, and James (Elizabeth) of Pittsburgh, Pa.
Funeral services will be 10 am on Saturday, Feb. 1, at Metz Chapel in York. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, York. Memorials to Maurice Van Nostrand Memorial Scholarship Fund at the York Community Foundation. Condolences: metzmortuary.com.
