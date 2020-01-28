Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Carol Rae Van Nostrand, 95, widow of Maurice, of Lincoln, passed away on Jan. 25, 2020. Survivors: sons, Greg (Virginia) of McHenry, Ill., Kevin (Connie) of Lincoln, and James (Elizabeth) of Pittsburgh, Pa.

Funeral services will be 10 am on Saturday, Feb. 1, at Metz Chapel in York. Visitation will be one hour prior to services. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, York. Memorials to Maurice Van Nostrand Memorial Scholarship Fund at the York Community Foundation. Condolences: metzmortuary.com.