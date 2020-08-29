× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 19, 1932 - August 27, 2020

Carol May (Frazee) Lantz was born in rural Pawnee County, Neb., on May 19, 1932, to Hattie Reed and Willard Frazee. She graduated from Summerfield (Kan.) High School in the spring of 1950, and married William (Bill) Lantz on Dec. 2, 1950. Together, Carol and Bill raised three children in Lincoln. Carol worked at J.C. Penny in several positions from 1961 to 1984. She then went to work for the Credit Bureau of Lincoln as a credit reporter and home loan analyst until 1994, when she retired.

Carol was a spirited supporter of Nebraska sports, especially volleyball, men's and women's basketball and Husker football. She enjoyed following the Huskers whether in person or at home. Carol also enjoyed gardening, yard work, embroidery, needlework, quilting and watching her grandchildren participate in all of their activities. Carol was a member of St. Marks Methodist Church in Lincoln from 1965 until her death. She was in the Grace Notes bell choir and was also a volunteer at the church. Her faith provided her much comfort in her hours of need.