March 23, 1933 - May 5, 2020
Carol M. Reed, 87, of Lincoln passed away May 5, 2020. Born March 23, 1933 in Wausa, NE to William C. and Anna (Norman) Johnson. Carol was baptized and confirmed at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa, NE. She attended elementary and high school in Wausa and furthered her education at Luther College in Wahoo, Wayne State, and the University of Nebraska, earning a Master's degree in Education. She taught rural school in Knox County, then in Newman Grove, NE and in Lincoln where she became an elementary school principal. She was a member of First Lutheran Church, Norden Club, affiliated with a number of educational organizations plus community related groups.
Family members include her cousins LaNoy Norman, Pender, NE, Darrell Norman, Gene Norman, San Diego, CA, Marleen Johnson, Lincoln, NE, Sharon DeLozier, Lander, WY, Evelyn Shoemaker, Bullhead City, AZ, Audrey Strom, Barnesville, MN, Lowell Johnson, Minneapolis, MN. Preceded in death by her parents. She will be warmly remembered by her cousins and their children to who she was almost an aunt, close friends, colleagues, and former students. Carol is grateful to those who have befriended her and assisted her.
No Visitation. Graveside Service: 1:00 p.m. Friday (5-8-20) Thabor Lutheran Cemetery, Wausa, NE. Memorials to First Lutheran Church or Eastmont Towers Foundation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.
