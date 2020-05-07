Carol M. Reed, 87, of Lincoln passed away May 5, 2020. Born March 23, 1933 in Wausa, NE to William C. and Anna (Norman) Johnson. Carol was baptized and confirmed at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa, NE. She attended elementary and high school in Wausa and furthered her education at Luther College in Wahoo, Wayne State, and the University of Nebraska, earning a Master's degree in Education. She taught rural school in Knox County, then in Newman Grove, NE and in Lincoln where she became an elementary school principal. She was a member of First Lutheran Church, Norden Club, affiliated with a number of educational organizations plus community related groups.