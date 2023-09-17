February 9, 1927—September 13, 2023

Carol M Andrews, age 96, of Lincoln, passed away on Wednesday, September 13, 2023. Carol was born February 9, 1927 to James and Grace McGee.

Carol is survived by her two loving daughters, Lynne (Don) Brunk, Jody (Allen) Watsek; grandchildren, Todd (Keli) Hupka, Sarah (Lucas) Conaway, Erin (Chris) Schmidt, Ashley (Andy) Lundstrom; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Katy, Carson, Chandler, Evie and Ella; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends at The Knolls.

The family wishes memorials to The Nebraska Humane Society.

A visitation for Carol will be held Monday, September 18, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, Nebraska 68512. A private family graveside service will occur at Lincoln Memorial Park, 6700 S 14th St., Lincoln, NE 68512.

