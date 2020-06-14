× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Carol Lucile Williams

May 22, 1942 - June 2, 2020

Carol Lucile Williams, 78, was born on May 22, 1942 in Lincoln NE to Irwin C and Janet Y Williams. She died on June 2, 2020 in Vacaville CA.

Carol is survived by two sisters, Alice Wiechert (Robert) and Dorothy Williams, niece, Renée, nephew, Eric and wife Corena, and their three daughters in Lincoln, Nebraska, and her California family, goddaughter, Sheila Webster (Vincent) and their son.

A private graveside service will be held at Wyuka Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to American Red Cross, Doctors without Borders and UNICEF.

