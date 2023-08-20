Carol Louise Mason

August 23, 1945 - August 8, 2023

Carol Louise Mason, 77, of Lincoln, Nebraska, passed away on August 8, 2023, at Tabitha's Residential Community House after a battle with Alzheimer's.

She was born in Chappell, Nebraska, to Alvin and Velma (Johnson) Carlson on August 23, 1945. She grew up in Chappell with her sister, Donna (Carlson) Pebley. She attended Chappell Public Schools and graduated from Chappell High School (class of 1963). After a short stint at Midland Lutheran College, Carol went on to school at Kearney State College (class of 1967), graduating with a degree in Elementary Education.

Carol led a very full life. She loved spending time with her family and at her church. She enjoyed books, Sudoku, crossword puzzles, happy movies, pedicures, and Scooter's cold brew. Her favorite holiday was Christmas. She loved everything about it, especially wreaths, Starbuck's peppermint mochas, Christmas music, and raucous family games of Apples to Apples.

Carol was passionate about anything her grandsons did and made sure to be there for everything she could. From music recitals, band concerts, and talent shows to football, basketball, soccer, and baseball games, if her grandsons were doing it, she was there cheering them on.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents and her sister. She is survived by her loving children, Michelle (Robert) Michl of Lincoln, NE, and Justin (Stacy) Mason of North Platte, NE; grandchildren: Cole (Bailey) Mason; Brady Mason, and Max Reinert; great-grandchildren: Jed and Lilah Mason. Family and friends are welcome to attend a memorial service and a celebration of life, which will be held at First Lutheran Church on Tuesday, September 12th at 1:00 PM.

Memorial donations can be made to Family Service Lincoln, Alzheimer's Association, or First Lutheran Church.