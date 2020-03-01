Carol June Elliott
View Comments

Carol June Elliott

{{featured_button_text}}

December 29, 1946 - February 26, 2020

Carol June Elliott, age 73, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Wednesday February 26, 2020. Carol was born December 29, 1946 to Carroll and Irene (Bargman) Crouse.

Carol is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, John Elliott; children, Trudy Koch, Christine (Doug) Smith, and Paul (Ann) Elliott; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Junior) Sporhase, Bryanna Koch, Brady Smith, Riley Smith; sister, Carolyn (Richard) Kleckner.

A celebration of life is planned for a later date. Memorials in lieu of flowers suggested to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Condolences to lincolnfh.com

To send flowers to the family of Carol Elliott, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News