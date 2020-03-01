December 29, 1946 - February 26, 2020

Carol June Elliott, age 73, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Wednesday February 26, 2020. Carol was born December 29, 1946 to Carroll and Irene (Bargman) Crouse.

Carol is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, John Elliott; children, Trudy Koch, Christine (Doug) Smith, and Paul (Ann) Elliott; grandchildren, Elizabeth (Junior) Sporhase, Bryanna Koch, Brady Smith, Riley Smith; sister, Carolyn (Richard) Kleckner.

A celebration of life is planned for a later date. Memorials in lieu of flowers suggested to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Condolences to lincolnfh.com

