December 8, 1946 - September 24, 2019
Carol Jeanette (Cooley) James, 72, of Lincoln passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on September 24, 2019. Carol was born to Daniel and Doris Cooley on December 8, 1946 in Leavenworth, Kansas. She loved time with her family, enjoying her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Carol served on the Woods Park neighborhood Association, she loved gardening. Their home was next to Woods Park and listed on the National Historic Registry. Carol was a member of the D.A.R., and kept busy with a small tight knit group of friends.
You have free articles remaining.
She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Mike; her mother Doris Cooley; her son Curtis and wife Julie of Omaha, son Jeffrey and wife Cheryl James of Salinas, California; six grandchildren, Brigette, Brandon, Blake, Joseph, Kathryn and Brooklynn; 6 great-grandchildren, Aurora, Grayson, Alexander, Elias, Clemet and Scarlett.
Funeral Service at 2:00 pm, Saturday, September 28, 2019 with visitation one hour prior at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R Street, Lincoln, NE., Memorials to the family for future designation. To leave condolences, visit www.lincolnccfh.com
To plant a tree in memory of Carol James as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.