{{featured_button_text}}
Carol Jeanette (Cooley) James
Kathy Boone

December 8, 1946 - September 24, 2019

Carol Jeanette (Cooley) James, 72, of Lincoln passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on September 24, 2019. Carol was born to Daniel and Doris Cooley on December 8, 1946 in Leavenworth, Kansas. She loved time with her family, enjoying her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Carol served on the Woods Park neighborhood Association, she loved gardening. Their home was next to Woods Park and listed on the National Historic Registry. Carol was a member of the D.A.R., and kept busy with a small tight knit group of friends.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Mike; her mother Doris Cooley; her son Curtis and wife Julie of Omaha, son Jeffrey and wife Cheryl James of Salinas, California; six grandchildren, Brigette, Brandon, Blake, Joseph, Kathryn and Brooklynn; 6 great-grandchildren, Aurora, Grayson, Alexander, Elias, Clemet and Scarlett.

Funeral Service at 2:00 pm, Saturday, September 28, 2019 with visitation one hour prior at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R Street, Lincoln, NE., Memorials to the family for future designation. To leave condolences, visit www.lincolnccfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of Carol James as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Get each day's obituaries in your inbox

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Events

Tags

Load comments