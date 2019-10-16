February 3, 1947 - October 15, 2019
Carol J. McNeil, 72 of Lincoln, passed away October 15, 2019. Carol was born on February 3, 1947, in Lincoln to Garret and Mary (Shoemaker) Oosting. She married Joseph McNeil on June 22, 1968, in Lincoln.
Carol is survived by husband; Joe McNeil, son; Joe McNeil Jr. and his wife Jenelle, son; Michael McNeil, brother; Merl Oosting, brother; Glen (wife Betty) Oosting, sister; Vera Gushard, sister-in-law; Esther Oosting. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Lorin Oosting, sister-in-law Mabel Oosting, and brother-in-law Bill Gushard.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at St Joseph Catholic Church, 7900 Trendwood Drive, Lincoln with Father Michael McCabe officiating. Due to a conflict at church, the lunch will be held at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home after Mass. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 pm on Friday at Butherus Maser and Love funeral home, 4040 A St, Lincoln. Rosary will at 7:00 pm on Friday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to St Gianna House or Breast Cancer Foundation. Please visit www.bmlfh.com