Carol Damkroger age 58 of Firth, NE went home to be with Jesus on September 22, 2020 while at home after a 10 month battle with cancer. Born November 25, 1961 and was raised in a Christ-centered home in Stromsburg, NE with her 6 siblings and loving parents. She married the love of her life, Rick in 1986 and they raised 3 beautiful children together. Anyone who knew Carol can testify that she lit up any room with her beautiful smile and infectious laugh. Even up to the end of her life on earth, she was more concerned with the needs of others than herself. She was a prayer warrior, and her legacy will live on through the many pages of her intimate prayers with God. Carol had no fear in her cancer diagnosis, she proclaimed God's goodness and His faithfulness. She knew her healing was in the Lord's hands, and we rejoice that she is finally healed in her Savior's arms.