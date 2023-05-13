Funeral services: 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Holy Cross Lutheran Church with Pastor Kathee Forrest officiating. Burial: Lewiston Cemetery. Family prayer service: 10:15 A.M. at the church on Tuesday. Visitation: Fox Funeral Home of Beatrice from 9:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Monday with the family greeting friends and relatives from 5:30 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Memorials: family's choice.