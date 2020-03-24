May 8, 1939 - March 21, 2020
Carol Campbell, age 80, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Saturday March 21, 2020. Carol was born May 8, 1939. She was survived by a host of family and friends who loved her dearly. She was preceded in death by husband, Raymond; parents; brothers, Larry and Richard Campbell; sons, James and David Campbell.
Services will be held at a later date. Memorials suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences to lincolnfh.com
