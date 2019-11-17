December 20, 1934 - November 14, 2019
Carol C. Seng, 84, of Lincoln, died on November 14, 2019. Mrs. Seng was born December 20, 1934 to Edward & Mable (Schwake) Schuck in Lincoln. Carol graduated from Lincoln High School, got her master's degree in business at the University of Nebraska and taught 33 years for Lincoln Public Schools. She was a member of the United Methodist Women, Lincoln Area Retired School Personnel, Lincoln Education Assn., Nebraska Schools Education Assn. And the National Education Assn.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband of 48 years, Hubert; sister, Loraine Fischer; brother, Edward Schuck.Survived by her children, John (Janette) Crancer; Caren (Brett) Hansen; grandchildren, Michelle (Kris) Bousquet, Nicole (Jordan) Hoffart; great-grandchildren, Owen, Sawyer & Finn Hoffart.
Funeral Services will be 12:00 PM on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Christ United Methodist Church. Interment will be 2:30 PM in Lincoln Memorial Park. At the request of the Seng family there will be no public viewing/visitation. Memorials are suggested to the family for further designation. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left at www.bmlfh.com.