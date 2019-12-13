Carol Bernice Johnson

Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Funeral Service is 11:00 AM, Monday, December 16, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. Visitation will be 4-8 PM, Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont and will continue 1 hour prior to the service at church. Burial at 2:00 PM, Monday, at Morningside Cemetery in Mead, NE. Memorials suggested to Trinity Lutheran Organ Fund or Katy Comfort Dog Ministry. Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490. Online condolences at www.mosermemorialchapels.com