Carol Ann Smith
Carol Ann Smith

January 25, 1947 - March 29, 2020

Carol Ann Smith, 73, of Lincoln, passed away March 29, 2020. Born on January 25, 1947 to Wayne and Viola (Cave) Castor in Omaha, NE.

Family members include daughter Jennifer (Richard) Conway and son Allen (Cherie) Smith both of Lincoln; 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren; siblings Janice (Jack) Caldwell, Council Bluffs, IA, brothers Danny (Rose Ellen) Castor, Missoula, MT and Mike Castor, Omaha, NE. Preceded in death by her parents, husband Harold, son Terry, grandson Reed and infant sister Patricia.

Private family service to be held. Memorials to the family for a future designation. Condolences online at roperandsons.com

