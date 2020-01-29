Carol Ann (Settell) Chappelle

July 17, 1957 - January 12, 2020

Carol Ann Chappelle (Settell), 62, of Lincoln, passed away peacefully with family by her side January 12, 2020. Born July 17, 1957 in Lincoln, NE to Robert and Mary Ann Settell (Lutz). Co-owner of Settell's Printing Inc. Carol was an active and beloved member of the business community in Lincoln. Most of all though, she was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and the love she gave to her family will never be forgotten.

Carol served as an inspiration for so many during her fight against cancer. Though her battle lasted for the greater part of 30 years, she never lost her joy for life, her loving spirit, and an unrelenting positivity that touched every person she came in contact with. She will be remembered for her kindness, contagious smile, amazing laugh, and her never ending bravery and grace in the face of adversity. Carol was a shining light in this world, and her family and friends will miss her tremendously.

Survived by: husband, Roger L.; children Ryan S. and spouse Courtney, Elizabeth M. Chappelle-Vidlak, Gregory C. and spouse Kelli. Grandchildren include Olivia Jo Chappelle, Cooper Chappelle Vidlak, Ryan, Easton, and Ari Chappelle. Brothers: Robert and Brad, Sister: Kathy Baker. Many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents.

Celebration of life: Sheridan Lutheran Church, 6955 Old Cheney Road, February 7, 2020 from 1:00-3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Gathering Place.

