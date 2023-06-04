Carol Ann (Paulsen) Gobber

April 10, 1940 - May 29, 2023

Carol Ann (Paulsen) Gobber, 83, of Syracuse, formerly of Burr and Cook, was born April 10, 1940 and passed away May 29, 2023.

Funeral Service: Tuesday, June 6, at 2:00 p.m. at Luther Memorial Church in Syracuse. The service will be livestreamed on the Luther Memorial Church, NE YouTube page.

Visitation: Monday, June 5, from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse.

Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.

Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com