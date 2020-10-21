January 17, 1940 - October 17, 2020

Carol Ann Johnson, 80, of Lincoln, passed away October 17, 2020. Born January 17, 1940, in Hebron, NE, the daughter of Frank and Hannah Harder. Carol was a long-time employee of Fleming Foods in Lincoln until retirement.

Preceded in death by parents and son Walter (Duke) Johnson, Jr. Survivors: daughters Vicki (Gary) Capazo and Sherri Johnson; significant other Ronald Most; brother Robert (Dorothy) Harder; grandchildren R.J. Bidler, Erik (Candy) Cartwright, Jeremy (Annie) Bidler, Sara Cartwright, and Aubrey Johnson; and five great-grandchildren.

Graveside service only Thursday, October 22, 2:30 p.m. at Wyuka Cemetery, 3600 O St. When attending graveside service, please abide by local and CDC Covid-19 guidelines. Condolences at Wyuka.com. Memorials to family for designation at a later date.