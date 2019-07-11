February 6, 1948 - June 23, 2019
Carol (Aksamit) Hawkins passed away peacefully on Sunday, June 23, 2019 in Lincoln. Carol was born in Lincoln February 6, 1948 and lived there most of her life. She lived in Geneva for the past 15 years. She loved the small town culture. In 1966 Carol graduated from Pius X High School. She married Dave Hawkins May 4, 1979 and made their home in Lincoln. Dave died October 1987 after a long illness. Carol was a favorite with her nieces and nephews. She always had time for each of them and they loved being with her.
She worked for a veterinarian and credited this job with her overwhelming love for all animals, especially dogs. She will be remembered for many things, but especially her great sense of humor. She had a real knack for entertainment trivia, especially old movies, and could remember details that no one else could. She loved to craft. At Christmas time, she took great joy in making special gifts that she had created. She loved all things Irish, and stayed in contact with friends in Ireland.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, Rudy and Mae Aksamit, and her husband, Dave. She is survived by four siblings: Eileen (Don) Muff, Ames, Iowa, Gary (Karen) Aksamit, Richard Aksamit, and Maureen (Denny) Kipper of Lincoln, and her special friend, Al Nebe of Geneva. Her nieces and nephews: Karin Muff Holtze of Manhattan Beach, Calif., Donnie Muff of Wheaton, III., Mike Aksamit of Omaha, Colette Ehlers of Lincoln, Scott Aksamit of Fremont, Jeff Aksamit, Lora Aksamit of San Jose, Calif., Father Nick Kipper, Kelly Schultze, Tim Kipper of Lincoln, Jon Kipper of Omaha; 15 grand-nieces and nephews.
On Sunday, July 14, there will be a rosary at 1:30 p.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 2 p.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church, 9101 So. 78th St. in Lincoln. Interment will be at a later date. Memorials to Adopt-A- Pet, York. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences: www.bmlfh.com.