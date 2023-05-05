Carol A. Rogers

December 14, 1936 - May 2, 2023

Carol Rogers passed away peacefully and surrounded by family. Carol was born December 14, 1936 in New York and moved to Lincoln with her husband and love of her life in 1967.

Preceded in death by her parents William and Helen Tomicki.

Survived by husband of 65 years Joe, sons, Joe, Bill (Ada Emmett) and Jim (Camelia Rogers). Grandchildren Alexander Rogers (Shivani Parikh), Kyle (Sam Verhoff), Elena (Justin Hollifield), Tristan and Danica Rogers.

At her request there will be no visitation. A private inurnment at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in the name of Carol Rogers to the Scholarship program at the Grand Lodge, mailed to 4400 South 80th Street, Lincoln, NE 68516.

Services are provided by Aspen Cremation and Burial Services.