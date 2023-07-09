Carol A. Rogers

February 19, 1950 - July 1, 2023

Carol A. Rogers, 73, formerly of Lincoln passed away July 1, 2023, in Wahoo, NE. Born February 19, 1950, in Lincoln, NE to Albert F. and Mari Lou (Scott) Rogers.

Carol was an LPN and a certified social worker. She was a member of the Lincoln Berean Church and a volunteer at Blue Valley Crisis Intervention.

Family members include her daughter Erin Hauser, Wahoo; brother Bob (Laurie) Rogers, Montrose, CO; nephews Randy (Stephanie) and Mark Rogers, and cousins. Preceded in death by her parents.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be Tuesday, July 11, 2023, from 6-7:30 pm from Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street.

Memorials to Multiple Sclerosis Society.

