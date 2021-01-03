Carol A. Jordan

December 21, 1944 - December 26, 2020

Carol A. Jordan, 76 of Lincoln, went to be with the Lord on December 26, 2020. Carol was born on December 21, 1944 in Seward County to Fred and Lydia Mussmann. She attended St Paul Lutheran School in Malcolm, NE and later the family moved to Lincoln, NE where she attended Calvary Lutheran School through 9th grade. She graduated from Lincoln High School in 1963 and later graduated from Joseph School of Beauty. Carol worked for State Farm insurance for 30 years.

Carol's faith was very important to her. Carol was baptized at Zion Lutheran Church in Garland, NE. She was confirmed at Calvary Lutheran Church and later became a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church where she taught Sunday School. On November 20, 1981, Carol and Larry J. Jordan were married and blended their family. Carol enjoyed going on vacation with the family, hosting the annual Jordan family picnic, and attending the annual Mussmann family picnic in Weeping Water, NE. She was a great cook and caring mother.