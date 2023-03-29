Carmen M. Dexter

January 9, 1952 - March 18, 2023

Carmen M. Dexter age 71 of Lincoln passed away March 18, 2023. She was born January 9, 1952 in Omaha to Earl Everett and Carmen Fern (Bright) Fletcher. Carmen was a chemistry teacher. She loved to teach, read books, she loved people and the Beatles.

She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Charles Dexter, daughters Amy Dexter of Lincoln and Carrie Burkhart of LaVista and her grandson Gavin.

A celebration of life, open house will be held on April 1, 2023 from 1:00-4:00 P.M. in the Stables at Wyuka Cemetery. Memorials in lieu of flowers to the family to plant a memorial tree in memory of Carmen. Online condolences may be left at wyuka.com