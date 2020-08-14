× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 4, 1941 - August 8, 2020

Carmen Aurora Draper, born 7/4/1941. Carmen was a registered nurse at Lincoln General and retired after 34 years in ER and Trauma. She was a passionate volunteer who loved helping others. Her favorite activities were traveling and going to the movies.

She was preceded in death by son Timothy and survived by daughters Terri, Carleen, and Anne and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Memorial Celebration will be on 8/18 from 2-4 pm at Sacred Heart Church in Lincoln. Condolences online at www.nebraskacremationsociety.com. Donations, in lieu of flowers, should be directed to The Draper Family, 5600 Abbey Ct. Apt. 86, Lincoln, NE for distribution to Carmen's favorite charities.