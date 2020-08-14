You have permission to edit this article.
Carmen Aurora Draper
Carmen Aurora Draper

Carmen Aurora Draper

July 4, 1941 - August 8, 2020

Carmen Aurora Draper, born 7/4/1941. Carmen was a registered nurse at Lincoln General and retired after 34 years in ER and Trauma. She was a passionate volunteer who loved helping others. Her favorite activities were traveling and going to the movies.

She was preceded in death by son Timothy and survived by daughters Terri, Carleen, and Anne and grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Memorial Celebration will be on 8/18 from 2-4 pm at Sacred Heart Church in Lincoln. Condolences online at www.nebraskacremationsociety.com. Donations, in lieu of flowers, should be directed to The Draper Family, 5600 Abbey Ct. Apt. 86, Lincoln, NE for distribution to Carmen's favorite charities.

