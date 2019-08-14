Carmella Jean Cleveland

September 14, 1953 - August 9, 2019
Carmella “Candie” Jean Cleveland was born in Lincoln on September 14, 1953. Candie passed with dignity on August 9, 2019 peacefully with family by her side.
Survived by her mother Flora J.Pool; daughters Christina (Daniel) Sweeney, Bobbi Jo (Jeremiah) Stroman; grandchildren Brittany (Christopher James) Closson, Alexandra and Jacob Stroman, Madeline (Alex) Genbauffe, Andrew Sweeney, Aiden, and Adam Sweeney; sisters Mollie (Dennis) Mertens, Edna (Larry) Jones, Mari (Timothy) Eckhout; brother Glen Weiler; and many nieces and nephews.
Proceeded in death by her father Glen Weiler; step father Jerome Pool; grandparents and nephew Clint Eckhout.
The family will have a private burial service at a later date. Celebration of life will be held August 17, 2019 at 3705 South Folsom from 1-3:00 p.m. Condolences can be posted on Remembr.com or Aspenaftercare.com. Memorials can be sent to the family for future designation in care of Aspen Cremation Service, 4822 Cleveland Ave., Lincoln, NE 68504. Make checks out to Christina or Bobbi.
