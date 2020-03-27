November 16, 1943 - March 25, 2020
You have free articles remaining.
Carleen Joy Dowding, 76, of Alvo, passed away March 25, 2020. Born November 16, 1943 in Lincoln, NE to Paul B. and Pauline O. (Wall) Johnson. Carleen worked for School District #145 as Transportation Director for 20 years. She was a bus driver for 30 years before taking the role as director, working for the district for 50 years. Carleen was a member of the Eagle United Methodist Church. For over 50 years she was the leader of Western Feeders 4-H club and attended many county fairs, the state fair and AK-SAR-BEN livestock shows.
Family members include her son Lynn Dowding, Jr. (fiancée Tiffany Beck); daughters Cindy Friedrichsen, Debbie Hennessy and Vicki (Todd) Larsen; grandchildren Shane (Keely) Hennessy, Justin Hennessy, Nicolette Larsen (fiancé Nicholas Urban), Mickayla Larsen, Brandy Friedrichsen; great-grandchildren Arthur and Harvey Hennessy; grand puppy Miss Bell; brothers Marlan (Mary) Johnson and Harlan Johnson; Brothers-in-law Lyle (Diana) Dowding and Dean (Gloria) Dowding; many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, husband Lynn, Sr., daughter Lori, son-in-law Michael Friedrichsen.
Closed service: 10:30 am Saturday (3-28-20) Roper and Sons Waverly Chapel. Livestream 10 minutes prior to service time at: RoperandSons.com/livestream. Limited visitation from 2-5 pm Friday at Roper and Sons Waverly Chapel, 10851 N. 148th Street. In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be designated at a later date. “Hugs from Home” project or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.