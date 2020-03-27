Carleen Joy Dowding, 76, of Alvo, passed away March 25, 2020. Born November 16, 1943 in Lincoln, NE to Paul B. and Pauline O. (Wall) Johnson. Carleen worked for School District #145 as Transportation Director for 20 years. She was a bus driver for 30 years before taking the role as director, working for the district for 50 years. Carleen was a member of the Eagle United Methodist Church. For over 50 years she was the leader of Western Feeders 4-H club and attended many county fairs, the state fair and AK-SAR-BEN livestock shows.