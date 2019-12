Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.

Funeral Service: 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 3301 N. 56th St., Lincoln. Visitation: 2-7 p.m. with family 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, at Metcalf Funeral Home, 245 N. 27th St., Lincoln. Memorials may be given to the family for future designation. Condolences at Metcalffuneralservices.com