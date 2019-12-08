May 24, 1965 - November 30, 2019

Carla Rochele Styles was born May 24, 1965 in Lincoln, NE to Johnny and Margaret (Dandridge) Styles. She gained her heavenly reward on November 30, 2019.

Carla grew up in Lincoln and attended Lincoln Public Schools, graduated from Lincoln High School in 1986. During her time in high school, she was a faithful member of the pep squad, attending many sporting events and cheering on the sons of the black and red.

She was also a member of Special Olympics where she thoroughly enjoyed competing in running track, bowling, and basketball. She was the recipient of many awards and medals through the Special Olympics program for the State of Nebraska.

For well over twenty years, she was employed with the State of Nebraska Records Management Division-Micrographics Work Site. She was responsible for preparing documents for scanning public records. She took great pride in her work and strove to always do her best.

In her spare time Carla enjoyed shopping, attending Parks and Recreation Social Club, bowling in the Lincoln Parks Recreation Bowling League, and spending time with her family.

Funeral Service will be held 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 11, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 3301 N. 56th St., Lincoln. Visitation will be 2:00-7:00 p.m. with family greet 5:00-7:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 10, at Metcalf Funeral Home, 245 N. 27th St., Lincoln. Memorials may be given to the family for future designation. Condolences online at Metcalffuneralservices.com