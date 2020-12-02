Carl William Bohlmeyer

March 25, 1935 - November 27, 2020

Carl William Bohlmeyer, 85, of Lincoln passed away on November 27th. Born in Plymouth, Nebraska on March 25, 1935 to Hattie & Henry Bohlmeyer. He grew up in and around the area of Fairbury and Plymouth Nebraska. He graduated from Platte Valley Academy in Shelton, NE in 1953. He met his wife of 65 years, Marlene there and they married on November 5, 1955. Carl then served two years in the U.S. Army as a medic stateside in Washington D.C. After returning to Nebraska, they had two daughters, Kim and Sandie.

He spent the majority of his life sanding and refinishing wood floors. He began learning the trade from a local company a few years after graduating from Platte Valley Academy. Later he and his business partner, Ben Schroeder, went into business together crafting floors for several area builders. When wood floor took a dip in popularity, they got into building houses. He started his own company, Carl Bohlmeyer Floor Sanding, around 1980 and it is still in operation today. Overall, he had been in the floor sanding and refinishing business for close to 50 years.