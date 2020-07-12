Carl & Shirley Wohlfarth

Wohlfarth
Carl July 6, 2020 & Shirley July 9, 2020
Carl Christian Wohlfarth and Shirley JoAnn Wohlfarth went to their eternal resting place within three days of each other, July 6th and July 9th, 2020 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Carl was born in Des Moines, Iowa to Carl and Mary Wohlfarth on July 8th, 1931, and Shirley was born in Lincoln, Nebraska to Harold and Goldie Jones on August 26th, 1933. They met at Lincoln High School when Shirley sold Carl an apple at a football game.
He joined the Marines in 1951 and proudly served in the Korean War, Shirley attended Bryan Nursing School and graduated with the class of ‘54. They married on April 2nd, 1955. Together they have three children. After starting their family, Carl dedicated 17 years to the Lincoln Fire Department, Shirley was a Registered Nurse for many years. In 1972, they decided to open a small tack shop. Together they grew that small tack shop into The Fort Western Stores where Carl and Shirley were active in the business for 46 years. They were members of Southview Christian Church. They were both dedicated to their families and will be greatly missed by many.
Carl and Shirley are survived by their daughters Becky Steinhoff (Jim Hultman) of Palmyra, Linda Schomerus (Keith) of Bennet, and son Steve Wohlfarth (Laurie Blankman and sons Michael, Riley, and Andy) of Eagle. Carl and Shirley had seven grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren; Brian and Shanda Steinhoff and their children, Dakota, Dallas, and Denver, Lisa and Nate Dowding and their children, Hailey, Tinley, and Piper, Brad and Emily Steinhoff and their children Brandon and Kelsey, Keri and Zach Hill and their son Noah, April Steinhoff and her daughter Alexis, Kristin and Scott Nuttleman and their children Baylynn and Brickstin, and Kyle and Shelby Schomerus and their daughter Saylor. Brother Dave Wohlfarth (Kathy) of Amarillo, Texas, brother-in-law Jerry Gableman of Lincoln, brother, and sister-in-law Jim and Vickie Jones of Winchester, Kansas, and sister-in-law Caroline (Annie) Jones of Crete and many loving nieces and nephews.
Carl and Shirley are preceded in death by their parents, Carl and Mary Wohlfarth and Harold and Goldie Jones; Carl's brother Paul Wohlfarth and sister-in-law Sandy Wohlfarth, sister Miriam Gableman, and Shirley's brother Harold (Butch) Jones.
A celebration of Carl and Shirley's life is planned for Wednesday, July 15th at 4:00 pm at The Lincoln Station 201 N 7th St, Lincoln, NE 68508. Due to Carl and Shirley's wishes to be cremated, there will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, make memorials for Carl; West Gate Bank at 6300 Old Cheney Road, Lincoln, NE 68516 Attn: Carl Wohlfarth Memorial for a charitable donation to Disabled American Veterans to be made in Carl's memory. For Shirley: Shirley Wohlfarth Memorial Scholarship for charitable donations to the scholarship Shirley started for Bryan nursing students can be sent to Bryan Foundation, 1600 South 48th St., Lincoln, NE 68506 or www.bryanhealth.com/bryan-foundation/make-a-gift-online/. Condolences may be left at www.lincolnfh.com
