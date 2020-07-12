Carl & Shirley Wohlfarth

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wohlfarth

Carl July 6, 2020 & Shirley July 9, 2020

Carl Christian Wohlfarth and Shirley JoAnn Wohlfarth went to their eternal resting place within three days of each other, July 6th and July 9th, 2020 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Carl was born in Des Moines, Iowa to Carl and Mary Wohlfarth on July 8th, 1931, and Shirley was born in Lincoln, Nebraska to Harold and Goldie Jones on August 26th, 1933. They met at Lincoln High School when Shirley sold Carl an apple at a football game.

He joined the Marines in 1951 and proudly served in the Korean War, Shirley attended Bryan Nursing School and graduated with the class of ‘54. They married on April 2nd, 1955. Together they have three children. After starting their family, Carl dedicated 17 years to the Lincoln Fire Department, Shirley was a Registered Nurse for many years. In 1972, they decided to open a small tack shop. Together they grew that small tack shop into The Fort Western Stores where Carl and Shirley were active in the business for 46 years. They were members of Southview Christian Church. They were both dedicated to their families and will be greatly missed by many.