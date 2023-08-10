Carl Henry Everts

Nov. 25, 1930 - Aug. 7, 2023

LINCOLN - Carl Henry Everts, of Lincoln, NE, passed away on, August 7, 2023. He was born on November 25, 1930.

Carl and Helen Boernsen were united in marriage in May City, IA, on June 2, 1953. This union was blessed with four children, Marcia, Karla, Michael, and Jennine. He was a devoted husband, father and grandpa.

He is survived by his children; grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and lifelong friends. Carl was preceded in death by his parents; siblings; and granddaughter, Rachel Neihardt.

GATHERING OF FAMILY AND FRIENDS will be on Friday, August 11, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Volzke Funeral Home (147 Main Street Seward, NE 68434). FUNERAL SERVICE will be on Saturday, August 12, 2023, 10:30 AM at St. John Lutheran Church (919 N. Columbia Ave., Seward, NE 68434). COMMITTAL will be on Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Greenwood Cemetery (North 2nd Street, Seward, NE 684340).