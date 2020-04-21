× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

March 21, 1932 - April 18, 2020

Carl E. Wills, 88, of Lincoln, NE, entered into rest on Saturday, April 18, 2020 in Lincoln, NE. He was born March 21, 1932 in Ashland, NE to Edwin and Ruth (Bargar) Wills. Carl graduated from Ashland High School in 1950, then later from SCC in Milford. He served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard during the Korean War until he was honorably discharged in 1955. On September 21, 1957, he was united in marriage to Darlene Moravec at First Christian Church in Ashland, NE.

Carl was an electronics teacher at Southeast Community College in Milford for 28 years. He was a member of American Legion #129. Woodworking was Carl's passion and he also enjoyed gardening.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Darlene Wills; children, Craig (Carol Knowles) Wills of Acton, MA, Kevin Wills of Omaha, NE, Jodi (Chuck) Kant of Lincoln, NE, Sue (Jason) Graff of Lincoln, NE; grandchildren, Mitchell Wills, Jacob (Jordan) Graff, Laurel Wills and Sydney Graff; great-grandchild, Brecken Graff; many nieces, nephews and sisters-in-law. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Ruth Wills; sister, Alice Hanson.

Graveside Service with Military Honors (Family Only), Tues. (4/21/2020) 2 p.m. at Ashland Cemetery, Ashland, NE. Pastor Wayne Alloway will be officiating. Live streaming of the service will be available on the Marcy Mortuary Facebook page. Memorials in care of the family for future designation. Visit www.marcysvoboda.com to leave condolences.

