July 10, 1948 - March 10, 2020

Carl “Dean” Eastin, 71, Lincoln passed away March 10, 2020. Born July 10, 1948 in Des Moines, IA to Farrell and LaVerna (Howell) Eastin. Dean loved to fish and hunt. In fact, he perfected the "Arkansas" technique of hunting. He enjoyed many sports (Raiders & NY Yankees), at times complained about the Huskers (a love/hate relationship), and often attended the College World Series in Omaha. His cooking was legendary. He made the most delectable deer jerky. He mastered the art of BBQ, and steaks were his masterpiece.

He was an avid chess player and passed that passion onto his wife and son. His laugh was one of a kind, often, and extremely contagious. His sarcasm was witty and diffused most tense conversations. He was the creator of so many endearing nicknames. These nicknames quickly replaced real names for family/friends and are still used today. Ultimately he loved his family and spending quality time with them. That love was always reciprocated.

Family members include his wife Terri; daughter Kimberly (Chris) Hessheimer, Lincoln; son Scott Eastin, Santa Monica, CA; grandchildren Kyrsten and Gabe Hessheimer; sister Gloria Razo and brother Monte (DeAnn) Eastin, all of Lincoln.

No services are planned.Memorials to the family for future designation.Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.

