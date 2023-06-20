Carl Andrew Gallagher

July 26, 1946 - January 19, 2023

Carl Andrew Gallagher, 76, of Lincoln, NE passed away January 19, 2023, from dementia and heart disease in Lincoln. He was born in Wheeling, West Virginia on July 26, 1946, to Ella Ruth (Macy) Gallagher and Robert Frank Gallagher.

Due to his father's career, the family lived in Wheeling, Topeka, KS, Rapid City, SD, Bellevue, NE, and McCook, NE. For his high school years, he attended Omaha Central, Bellevue and McCook. Carl was a graduating member of the McCook High School Bison Class of 1964. His music career started with playing the French horn at school. As an adult, he played classic and acoustic guitars plus a little flute, harmonica, hammered dulcimer and the French horn. He graduated from UNL with a Business degree. After his retirement, he played the guitar with other musicians for senior citizens in retirement homes.

After living in Newport, Rhode Island for a while he moved to Lincoln. Two of his early jobs in town were cleaning windows including some of the stores in the downtown area and clearing parking lots of snow. In 1973, Carl was hired by Bob McNeese to work in the paint room at National Crane in Waverly. Shortly thereafter he moved to the stockroom and then became head of it before moving into the office as Manager of Production Planning & Scheduling. After National closed in 2003, he worked at Economy and Performance, Kawasaki, Agco Farm Equipment in Jackson, MN and then Novartis in Lincoln to end his work career.

On October 16, 1976, he married Linda Ann Lovgren who also worked at Crane. Paul Reed and Dale Riddle paved the way for him to ask her out. They were married for 46 years and had two sons, Robert and Michael. For several years, Carl was a member of the American Motorcycle Assoc., the Lincoln Community Concert Band (playing the French Horn), the American Production and Inventory Society (APICS) and the Lincoln Area for Traditional and Folk Society (LAFTA).

He loved working with various kinds of wood with his biggest project being a 17' x 7' fiberglassed wood sailboat and the trailer. What a Ride and What a Life!

Carl is survived by his wife-Linda, son-Robert A. (Tammy), former daughter in law-Tanya M. Casteel, grandson-Caden A. Gallagher, granddaughters-Zoe M. Gallagher, Layna W. Gallagher and Aeon Gallagher Casteel, sisters Frances L. Ramirez (Oscar) and Stacie L. Bebber (David). Nieces: Roberta L. Comstock, Macy E. Ashby, Hannah G. Ramirez, great niece Emily B. Bebber. Nephews: O. Andrew Ramirez, Devin A. Bebber and Kyle L. Bebber.

Carl was preceded in death by our son Michael W. Gallagher, Carl's parents, and nephew Charles W. Comstock.

Carl's Celebration of Life will be Friday, June 23, 2023, at Wyuka, 3600 ‘O' St, Lincoln, NE at 10:30 A.M. Dress casual.

Memorials to Lighthouse or Center for People in Need, 4440 Meredeth St, Lincoln, NE, 68506-4936.

Michael's Celebration will be Saturday, June 24, 2023, at 10:30 AM at Wyuka.