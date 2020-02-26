February 23, 2020
Carl Ander, 102, of Lincoln passed away Sunday February 23, 2020. He was born in 1917 in Oak Park, Illinois to Roy and Ellen Ander.Carl served in the 323rd Signal Company in Saipan during World War II. After the service, he worked several jobs and while at Swift Meats, he met and married Jane Johnson in 1963. They moved to several cities in Illinois and Iowa and to Lincoln in 1972.
You have free articles remaining.
He retired from ADM. Carl and Jane loved to watch the Chicago Cubs, Bears, Bulls, Black Hawks and White Sox and the Nebraska Huskers. Carl was a member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church.
Survived by his niece Gwen (Lew) Markson of Nevada; great niece Hilary; great nephews Garth and Jacob; special friends Nancy, Bill, Pat, Jared, Linda and many others. Preceded in death by wife Jane, sister Dorothea, brother Melvin and niece Janice Ander.
Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m. Thursday (2-27-20) Roper and Sons Chapel, 4300 ‘O' Street. Interment in Wyuka Cemetery with military graveside rites. Memorials to St. Mark's United Methodist Church. Visitation one hour prior to service time. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com.