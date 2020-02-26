Carl Ander, 102, of Lincoln passed away Sunday February 23, 2020. He was born in 1917 in Oak Park, Illinois to Roy and Ellen Ander.Carl served in the 323rd Signal Company in Saipan during World War II. After the service, he worked several jobs and while at Swift Meats, he met and married Jane Johnson in 1963. They moved to several cities in Illinois and Iowa and to Lincoln in 1972.