Cara Lou Fischer

July 4, 1936 - June 9, 2023

Cara Lou Fischer, passed away on June 9th, 2023, leaving behind a legacy of love, laughter, and warmth. Born on July 4th, 1936, in Talmage, Nebraska.

Cara married the love of her life, Paul Fischer, on April 26th, 1959, and together they built a beautiful family. She was employed as a cashier at Schlotzsky's and retired in 2005. Cara had a love for crosswords, quilting, and cross-stitching, hobbies that showcased her keen intellect and artistic talents. She also held the important role of being in charge of the nursery at St. Paul's United Methodist Church for many years, where her nurturing spirit left a lasting impact on the children and families she served.

Cara is survived by her son, Mark (Sarah) Fischer; grandchildren, Zoe, Marus and Penelope; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Fischer, and her parents, Louis and Caroline Wellsandt; sisters and spouses, Wilma and Kenneth Folkerts and Ardelle and John Wilson.

The visitation will be held on Sunday, June 18th, 2023, at 3:00 pm at Lincoln Family Funeral Care, located at 5849 Fremont St. The memorial service will take place on Monday, June 19th, 2023, at 2:00 pm at St. Paul United Methodist Church, located at 1144 M Street.