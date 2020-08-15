You have permission to edit this article.
Cara Lee Braun
November 24, 1933 - August 12, 2020

Funeral service will be held Monday, August 17, at Grace Lutheran Church in Hebron, at 1:30pm. Visitation will be Sunday August 16, at Kroll Funeral Home in Hebron from 2-6 pm with family greeting friends 4:30 – 6 pm. Interment will be in Rose Hill Cemetery Hebron. Condolences may be left at www.krollfh.com.

Service information

Aug 16
Visitation
Sunday, August 16, 2020
2:00PM-6:00PM
Kroll Funeral Home-Hebron
330 N. 5th St.
Hebron, NE 68370
Aug 17
Funeral Service
Monday, August 17, 2020
1:30PM
Grace Lutheran Church
224 N. 4th St.
Hebron, NE 68370
