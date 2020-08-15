Cara Lee Braun

Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Funeral service will be held Monday, August 17, at Grace Lutheran Church in Hebron, at 1:30pm. Visitation will be Sunday August 16, at Kroll Funeral Home in Hebron from 2-6 pm with family greeting friends 4:30 – 6 pm. Interment will be in Rose Hill Cemetery Hebron. Condolences may be left at www.krollfh.com.