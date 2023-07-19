Candice C. Herzog

September 15, 1949 - July 13, 2023

Candice C. Herzog, age 73, of Lincoln, formerly of Nebraska City, died July 13, 2023, at Bryan LGH West Medical Center in Lincoln.

Candy was born September 15, 1949, in Blair, the daughter of Raymond and Josephine (Broughton) Koerber. She and her family moved to Nebraska City when she was a child. Candy married Roger A. Herzog on May 25, 1984, in Nebraska City.

She was the administrator of The Lexington Assisted Living Center in Lincoln. Candy loved her career and always considered her co-workers as her second family. She had no plans for retirement.

Candy spent her spare time taking care of her plants, gardening and indulging in "retail therapy." She loved cooking and was a very accomplished cook. Candy cherished every moment she had with her sisters, and she considered their sister birthday lunches as the highlights of the year.

Candy was preceded in death by her parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Roy and Alta Herzog; and brother-in-law, Richard Herzog. Survivors include her husband, Roger Herzog of Lincoln; daughter, Sarah Haneline-Bando of Nebraska City; step children: Kevin Herzog and Sherry (Richard) Lamitie, of Lincoln; step-parents, Henry and Donna Stratker of Nebraska City; former son-in-law, Brian Bando of Nebraska City; former husband, Donald “Skip” Haneline of Nebraska City; brother, Kent (Susan) Koerber of Lincoln; sisters: Mary (Steven) Hudson of Bellingham, WA, Rebecca (Michael) Hall of Bellevue, Keri Greenwald of Lincoln, Anne (J.P.) Caruso of Lincoln; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jerry and Judy Herzog of Nebraska City; sister-in-law, Donna Herzog of Sioux City, IA; grandchildren: Blake Bando, Brooke Bando, Kristen Bracero, Jennifer Mandl, Lanny Herzog, Khloe Herzog, Lillian Herzog and Parker Herzog; great-grandson, Damian Romero; many other relatives and friends.

A Funeral Mass will be 11:00 AM Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Nebraska City with private family burial to be held at a later date. Visitations will be 1:00 to 8:00 PM Tuesday at Marshall Funeral Chapel with the family greeting friends from 5:00 to 7:00 PM. A Rosary will be held at 7:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family's choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.marshallfuneral.com.

Marshall Funeral Chapel of Nebraska City is in charge of arrangements.