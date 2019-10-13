Camille (DeVriendt) Baldwin

September 24, 1944 – September 17, 2019
Camille Baldwin, 74, passed away September 17. She was born in Lincoln to Willis and Dezera (Moulton) DeVriendt, and named after her artistic grandfather. A UNL graduate with a BA in Fine Arts, Camille and her first husband, Joseph Hraba, moved to Crete, where she taught art in the public schools.
Known for her nurturing spirit, Camie worked as a recreational therapist for psychiatric patients in Ames, Iowa, where her son Aaron was born. After becoming an RN, Camille moved back to her hometown and worked at Lincoln General Hospital in orthopedic care. She transferred to the Lancaster County Community Mental Health Center, where she developed a deep love for the troubled, often indigent persons in her care.
At the Health Center, she met psychiatrist Dr. John Baldwin. Colleagues for over 20 years, the two married in 2004. Each year, Camie attended a gathering of high school friends in a city chosen by one from the group. This month, the “Circle of Friends” are meeting in San Antonio with one less member. Camie's family and friends will miss her fun-loving humor, compassion, and open heart.
Camille is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Diane Aylene DeVriendt. A devoted wife and mother, Camille leaves behind husband John Baldwin, son Aaron Hraba, nephews Dean, Eric and Judson Sack, niece Valerie Isemann, and several stepdaughters, step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will occur at Wyuka Funeral Home at 11 am, Oct. 15, 2019. Memorial to UN Foundation to benefit Lincoln Southeast High School's Circle of Friends “Scholar of Promise Scholarship” c/o UN Foundation, PO Box 82555, Lincoln 68501.