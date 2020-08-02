Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Calvin Ray Bescheinen, age 94, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Calvin was born September 11, 1925 to William and Ella (Wiebusch) Bescheinen.

He is survived by sons, Jim (Shandra) and Dennis; brothers, John, Bill, Bob; sisters, Betty and Opal; 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Calvin is preceded in death by, wife Doris; parents; sons, Richard and Terry and daughter, Debbra.