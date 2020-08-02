September 11, 1925 - July 29, 2020
Calvin Ray Bescheinen, age 94, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Calvin was born September 11, 1925 to William and Ella (Wiebusch) Bescheinen.
He is survived by sons, Jim (Shandra) and Dennis; brothers, John, Bill, Bob; sisters, Betty and Opal; 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Calvin is preceded in death by, wife Doris; parents; sons, Richard and Terry and daughter, Debbra.
To send flowers to the family of Calvin Bescheinen, please visit Tribute Store.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.