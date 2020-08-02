You have permission to edit this article.
Calvin Ray Bescheinen
Calvin Ray Bescheinen

Calvin Ray Bescheinen

September 11, 1925 - July 29, 2020

Calvin Ray Bescheinen, age 94, of Lincoln, Nebraska passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Calvin was born September 11, 1925 to William and Ella (Wiebusch) Bescheinen.

He is survived by sons, Jim (Shandra) and Dennis; brothers, John, Bill, Bob; sisters, Betty and Opal; 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. Calvin is preceded in death by, wife Doris; parents; sons, Richard and Terry and daughter, Debbra.

