Calvin Joseph McLean
March 23, 1987 - November 9, 2019
Calvin McLean, 32, of Lincoln, Nebraska, died November 9, 2019. Born March 23, 1987, in Lincoln, Nebraska, son of Cindy Hostetler.
Calvin was preceded in death by his father, Lawrence William McLean and Grandma, Marjorie Martinez. Survivors: Calvin is survived by Cindy Hostetler, mother, Jerry Hostetler, step-father, Bruno, faithful bulldog-Cal's best friend, Grandpa, Frank Martinez, Nathan McLean, brother, Lindsey McLean, sister-in-law, Irina McLean, sister, Uncle, Aunt's, cousins, nephews, nieces and countless friends.
Celebration of Life: 4:30 p.m. Monday, November 18, 2019, at Butherus, Maser & Love, 4040 A Street, Lincoln, Nebraska. Dinner following at the funeral home. Visitation: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., with the family present 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, November, 17, 2019 at Butherus, Maser & Love, 4040 A Street, Lincoln, Nebraska. Memorials to family.Calvin was an avid Cornhusker and 49ers fan and would like everyone to wear their Husker or 49ers apparel.