Calvin E. Murray, 94, of Lincoln, passed away Dec. 19, 2019. Graveside service with Military Honors: Friday, Dec. 27, at 12 pm at Lincoln Memorial Park Cemetery. Celebration of Life: Saturday, Dec. 28, from 11 am to 2 pm at Autumn Wood Community Center (5633 N 26th Place). Please visit www.lincolnffc.com