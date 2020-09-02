 Skip to main content
Calvin D. Hansen
May 19, 1955 - August 29, 2020

Cal Hansen, 65, of Lincoln, NE, died August 29, 2020. Born May 19, 1955 to Frank and Donna Hansen in Wakefield, Neb. Cal earned his JD from the University of NE College Of Law in 1982 and practiced law in Lincoln.

Survived by son Justin Hansen, Lincoln, daughter Christina Barajas (David) San Antonio, TX, brothers Greg (Joyce) Norfolk, Ron (Ana) Lexington, Don (Laura) Conago Park,CA, George (Leslie) Kearney; significant other Marty Schantell.

Visitation: Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m., at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home, 6800 South 14th Street, Lincoln, NE. lincolnfh.com Memorials to family for later designation.

