February 1, 1929 - December 4, 2019

Caltha Nora Schreurs, 90, of Lincoln, passed away December 4, 2019. She was born February 1, 1929 to Guy and Rosa (Fitchpatrick) Rhoads in Golden City, MO. She married Wayne Schreurs on August 29, 1948. Caltha finished her BS degree from Westmar College in Lemars, IA. She taught school in Seward, NE for 10 years and later was a substitute teacher in Lincoln. She loved sewing for her family. Her family was her priority through the years.

She is survived by her husband Wayne of Lincoln, sons Major Greg (Sharon) Schreurs of Gillette WY; Les (Karin) Schreurs of Chicago, IL; daughter Anita (Floyd) Meyer of Lincoln; 7 Grandchildren and 12 Great-Grandchildren. Sister-in-law Pat Rhoads of Lincoln, brother-in-law Bill Corbin of Phoenix, AZ and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Dean Rhoads, sisters Ruby Kleitch and Mary Corbin.

The family wishes to acknowledge a special thank you to the Legacy on 56th St., the Arbors, and Community Care Hospice for their exemplary kindness, care and service.

Memorial service will be on 9:30 a.m. Monday December 9, 2019 at Calvary United Methodist Church 1610 South 11th Lincoln. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Cremation, no visitation