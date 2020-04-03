Calendar, 4-4 Saturday

Events
Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at First Presbyterian Church — 8:15 a.m., noon, 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Four groups of AA meetings, with limited seating because of social distancing, additional rooms will be opened when needed, 840 S. 17th St. More information: 402-477-6037.
Carillon in the car — 5:30 p.m. Saturdays through April 25. Drive-in carillon concert with hymns and melodies played from First-Plymouth's tower, park along the streets surrounding the church or parking lots, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org.
Lincoln City libraries — You can still check out books, even though libraries are not open. Check out items online or by calling any library personnel; go to the curbside to pick up your books. Lincolnlibraries.org.
Social distancing outside art exhibit: Noyes Art Gallery — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Drive by, see art on the sidewalk or live art demonstrations; text 402-615-2789 to purchase art, 119 S. Ninth St. Facebook.com/NoyesArtGallery.
Livestream events
Boredom Busters: Lincoln Children's Museum — 10:30-10:45 a.m. Daily, through April 30. Kids can enjoy a mix of stories, activities, and experiments for kids to keep busy. New themes daily. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.
The String Beans live online concert — 3 p.m. Nebraska-based kids band live at Minden Opera House. Live chat, send song requests, ask questions and give feedback. Facebook.com/pg/MindenOperaHouse.
Virtual Readings: National Willa Cather Center National Poetry Month — Daily. Authors, poets, actors, artists, musicians and filmmakers read Willa Cather’s poems. WillaCather.org.
Nearby
Wildlife Safari Park near Ashland — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Stay in your car and experience a drive-thru safari. Several areas are not accessible to guests on foot, including the hiking trails; $6 (adults 12 and up); $4 (kids 3-11); $5 (65 and over); free (kids 2 and under); military discounts available, free for Henry Doorly Zoo members. 16406 N. 292nd St., Ashland. See website for more details: wildlifesafaripark.com.
