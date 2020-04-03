Calendar, 4-4 Saturday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Events

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at First Presbyterian Church — 8:15 a.m., noon, 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Four groups of AA meetings, with limited seating because of social distancing, additional rooms will be opened when needed, 840 S. 17th St. More information: 402-477-6037.

Carillon in the car — 5:30 p.m. Saturdays through April 25. Drive-in carillon concert with hymns and melodies played from First-Plymouth's tower, park along the streets surrounding the church or parking lots, First-Plymouth Church, 2000 D St. Firstplymouth.org.

Lincoln City libraries — You can still check out books, even though libraries are not open. Check out items online or by calling any library personnel; go to the curbside to pick up your books. Lincolnlibraries.org.

Social distancing outside art exhibit: Noyes Art Gallery — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Drive by, see art on the sidewalk or live art demonstrations; text 402-615-2789 to purchase art, 119 S. Ninth St. Facebook.com/NoyesArtGallery.

Livestream events