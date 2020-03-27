Calendar, 3-28 Saturday

Events

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings at First Presbyterian Church — 8:15 a.m., noon, 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Monday-Sunday. The church is hosting four groups of AA meetings, with limited seating because of social distancing, additional rooms will be opened when needed, 840 S. 17th St. More information: 402-477-6037.

Lincoln City libraries — You can still check out books, even though libraries are not open. Check out items online or by calling any library personnel; go to the curbside to pick up your books from staff members. Lincolnlibraries.org.

Livestream events

10:30-10:45 a.m. Kids can enjoy a mix of stories, activities, and experiments for kids to keep busy. New themes daily. Facebook.com/LincolnChildrensMuseum.

Keeper's Corner: Lincoln Children's Zoo video series — 3 p.m. daily. Kids can meet a new keeper and a zoo animal and participate in a fun on-screen activity. Go to facebook.com/lincolnchildrenszoo.

Nearby

Wildlife Safari Park near Ashland — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Sunday. Stay in your car and experience a drive-thru safari through April 30. Several areas are not accessible to guests on foot, including the hiking trails; $6 (adults 12 and up); $4 (kids 3-11); $5 (65 and over); free (kids 2 and under); military discounts available, free for Henry Doorly Zoo members. 16406 N. 292nd St., Ashland. See website for more details: wildlifesafaripark.com.

