Calendar, 12-28 Saturday

Events
Barnes & Noble storytime: The Kindness Book — 11 a.m. Hands-on activities and get a coupon for a grilled-cheese sandwich with milk or juice for $4, 5150 O St. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2535 or 402-466-7122; also 11 a.m. 2910 Pine Lake Road. Barnesandnoble.com/store/2939 or 402-421-7979.
Nebraska Kart Shootout — 9:30 a.m. hot laps; 11:30 a.m. heat races. $10 (adults), free (5 and under), Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancastereventcenter.org
Star City Double S Extreme Bull Riding — 8 p.m. Admission $5-$35, 4100 N. 84th St. Lancaster Event Center, Lancastereventcenter.org
Mueller Planetarium: Super Volcanoes — Noon. Tickets may be purchased at the front desk, up until 10 minutes before showtime, or calling in advance to 402-472-2637,645 N. 14th St. Museum.unl.edu/planetarium.
Zoo Lights powered by LES — 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., through Monday, Lincoln Children's Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St. Ticket and time slot: Lincolnzoo.org
Entertainment
Braska Bar & Grill — Velvet Elvis: Bill Christensen, 7-11 p.m.
Brewsky's — Blazin' Pianos, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Brother's Bar — DJ Tiago Rey, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Bourbon Theatre — Bucky P, Espy 111, DrewRill, 9:30 p.m., $5; $2 (minor fee).
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — 3 and Out, 9:30 p.m.
CJ's Sun Valley Bar & Grill — Mo Jo Filter, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
Crescent Moon — Karen Choi, 8-10 p.m.
Duffy's Tavern — Sean Kelly, Tom Askins of the Samples, Gerardo Meza, 9:30 p.m., $20.
Gray's Keg Saloon — Lucky Se7en, 9 p.m.-1 a.m.
Main Street — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Old Pub — Vinyl Soul night: bring your vinyl soul music to be played, 9 p.m.-1:59 a.m.
Pla Mor Ballroom — Bobby Layne Orchestra, 8-11 p.m.
Roca Tavern — Doodly Squat, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Royal Grove — King Iso and guests, 8 p.m., $12-$48 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Matt Cox Band, $8, 6-9 p.m.; A Ferocious Jungle Cat with Sneezy, $8, 9:30 p.m.-1 a.m.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.