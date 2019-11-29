Calendar, 11-30 Saturday

Events
Gratitude Yoga for Kids — 10 a.m. Ages 9-12, $15, registration encouraged, Lincoln Yin Yang Yoga, 4640 Champlain Drive, Suite 125. Register: Lincolnyinyangyoga.com or 402-560-6516.
Holiday Shop Hop — 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Get a shopping passport from C. Middleton, Cool and Collected Antiques, The Funky Sister, Jilly's Socks N Such, or from Modern Vintage, collect signatures from all five locations Saturday for your chance to win a grand prize of $125 in gift certificates.
Lincoln Holiday Spectacular Arts and Crafts Fair — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. 100 craft booths, items for purchase, free, Lincoln Sports Foundation Complex, 7600 N. 70th St.
Maverick Rodeo barrel racing — 7 a.m.-10 p.m., free, Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.
Santa Station — Noon-8 p.m. Visit Santa in his house located between Von Maur and Talbots, SouthPointe Pavilions, 27th Street and Pine Lake Road.
Shop Small Sweat Big event — 7 a.m. classes Downtown YMCA. 1039 P St.; 7:30 a.m. run at the Lincoln Running Company, 1213 Q St.; 8:30 a.m. yoga class at FLY Fitness, 201 N. 13th St.; 11 a.m. yoga class at Lotus Yoga, 1314 O St.; 8:30-10 a.m., free, 13th and P streets.
Starry Nights Christmas Tree Festival — 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Decorated Christmas trees, kids' workshops, crafts, activities, free treats, photos with Santa, raffles, bid on trees, wreaths and center pieces, $7 (adults), $25 (family ticket), 345 Speedway Circle.
Turkey Chase go kart races — 9 a.m. pit gates open; 10:30 a.m. hot laps start, $5 (kids 12 and under); $10 (general admission); $20 (pit pass all ages), Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.
Very Vintage Christmas Market — 9 a.m-4 p.m. $5 (general admission); free (kids 12 and under), nonperishable food donation for the Food Bank of Lincoln gets $1 off admission, Lancaster Event Center,4100 N. 84th St.
Zoo Lights powered by LES — 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., through Dec. 30., Wednesdays-Sundays, except holidays, Lincoln Children's Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St. Purchase a ticket and time slot: Lincolnzoo.org
Nearby
Seward's Annual Christmas Festival and Parade — 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday. 10 a.m. Santa arrives at the Courthouse and stays in his house until 8 p.m., 529 Seward St.; 10 a.m.-noon; live reindeer in the courthouse lawn; 3 p.m. ugly sweater contest; 4:45 p.m. tree lighting; 5:30-6:30 p.m. Christmas parade; 7 p.m. live music with Hope Dunbar, most events occur in downtown Seward, near the Seward Courthouse, 529 Seward St., Seward. Festival events: cultivateSewardcounty.com
Entertainment
1867 Bar — Shiitake Sunday, Oatmeal 97, Talent Show, 9 p.m.-midnight
Bourbon Theatre — Thayo, Black Caillou, babyzae, Hakim, Vono, 7 p.m.
You have free articles remaining.
Brewsky's — Blazin’ Pianos, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Brothers Bar — DJ Tiago Rey and Twitty, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Cappy's Hotspot Bar & Grill — Johnny Knucklehead, 9 p.m.
CJ's Sun Valley Bar & Grill — MoJo Filter, 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m.
Crescent Moon — Sandy Creek Pickers, 8 p.m.
Gray's Keg Saloon — Salt Creek Pirates, 8 p.m.-midnight.
James Arthur Vineyard — Holiday open house: ornament making, spiced wine, live music with Steve Nolan, 2-5 p.m.
Main Street — DJ Swift, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.
Meadowlark Coffee & Espresso — Vic Medley, 7-9 p.m.
Roca Tavern — Them Other Dudes, 8 p.m.-midnight.
Roc-N-Joe — Berkwondo Band, 7-9 p.m.
Rosie's Sports Bar & Grill — Dad Rock, 9 p.m.
Storm Cellar — Nebraska Music Academy, 6-8 p.m.
Wilderness Ridge Restaurant — Swing Fever, 7-10:30 p.m.
Zoo Bar — Josh Hoyer, Soul Colossal, 6-9 p.m.; Tom Buller, Just Plain Trouble, 9 p.m.-12:30 a.m., $6.
Movies
Ross Media Arts Center — "Parasite" (R), 11 a.m., 1:40 p.m., 4:20 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:40 p.m.; "Pain and Glory" (R), 12:15 p.m., 4:55 p.m., 9:35 p.m.; "Frankie" (PG-13), 2:35 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 313 N. 13th St.
View more events and submit events for possible publication at JournalStar.com/calendar.