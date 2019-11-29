Calendar, 11-30 Saturday

Starry Nights Christmas Tree Festival — 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Decorated Christmas trees, kids' workshops, crafts, activities, free treats, photos with Santa, raffles, bid on trees, wreaths and center pieces, $7 (adults), $25 (family ticket), 345 Speedway Circle.

Turkey Chase go kart races — 9 a.m. pit gates open; 10:30 a.m. hot laps start, $5 (kids 12 and under); $10 (general admission); $20 (pit pass all ages), Lancaster Event Center, 4100 N. 84th St.

Very Vintage Christmas Market — 9 a.m-4 p.m. $5 (general admission); free (kids 12 and under), nonperishable food donation for the Food Bank of Lincoln gets $1 off admission, Lancaster Event Center,4100 N. 84th St.

Zoo Lights powered by LES — 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m., through Dec. 30., Wednesdays-Sundays, except holidays, Lincoln Children's Zoo, 1222 S. 27th St. Purchase a ticket and time slot: Lincolnzoo.org

